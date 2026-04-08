Plant Bingo to support Owego Rotary Youth Leadership and Service Programs

The Owego Rotary Club continues its long-standing commitment to developing young leaders through a variety of hands-on programs that connect local students to opportunities both in their community and around the world.

Among the club’s most impactful initiatives is the Rotary Youth Exchange program, which gives high school students the chance to live and study abroad. Participants gain firsthand cultural experience, learn new languages, and build lifelong international connections.

Leadership development is also a key focus through the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA). Each year, local students are selected to attend a multi-day leadership conference where they build communication skills, explore real-world issues, and develop confidence alongside peers from across the region.

Closer to home, Interact Clubs—Rotary-sponsored service organizations at Newark Valley High School and Owego Free Academy—provide students with opportunities to give back through volunteer projects and community initiatives. Supported by Owego Rotary members, these student-led clubs help young people learn teamwork, responsibility, and the value of service.

In addition to these programs, the club also supports scholarships for graduating seniors and offers grants to help Interact Clubs carry out meaningful service projects, reinforcing its investment in the next generation.

To help fund these youth initiatives, the Owego Rotary Club and Owego Rotary Projects Inc. will host a Plant Bingo fundraiser on May 9 at the VFW Post 1371, located at 207 Main St. In Owego. VIP tables and open seating tickets are still available. All proceeds directly support Rotary’s youth services programs.

For tickets or more information, contact Judy Kip: JUDITHKIP@earthlink.net.