Readers’ Column for the week of April 5, 2026

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24 hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. Please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer.

I’m not sure you’ll print this, but the reported theft at the card shop in Sayre seems suspicious. First, how would a homeless person know the value of a certain card? Second, how did he get into a “secured” case, according to the article? And third, how did they know who he was? I wonder if the insurance is paying the loss. It smells fishy; just saying.

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Anybody else agree that the Postal Service should build a smaller, more efficient, and handicapped-accessible building with ample parking (like Apalachin)? The current post office would make a great office building, bar, or restaurant with some renovation, but it has outlived its functionality for what it was built. It’s a federal building that doesn’t even offer handicapped accessibility!

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I heard that one of the DPW workers in the Village of Newark Valley is retiring. Instead of hiring another full-time worker, don’t you think the Village could get by with a part-time worker and pay per diem? All that’s needed is help with garbage, mowing, plowing, and brush pickup. It would surely save the taxpayers money. And why do we have three full-time office employees? We were told it’s imperative for the office to be open to serve residents, yet we are closed from 1:30-2:30 Monday through Thursday, and things are done by noon on Friday?

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FOUND: MEDICAL ALERT BRACELET outside Riverow Bookshop on March 19. Please provide a description to claim by calling (607) 687-4094.

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Why do some people feel the need to attribute their angry comments to fictional characters?

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Does anyone out there know how an elderly lady can dispose of a treadmill with a dead motor? It’s in my basement, and I want it out of there.

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Did the Village of Owego get hacked? I received an email from xpressbillpay saying that my “utility bill” in the amount of $474.66 is available to view/pay online. In 15 years of living here, I have never had a “utility” bill from the village other than sewer, which has been $146 since time immemorial. I have always paid my sewer bill by paper check because I refuse to pay a “convenience fee” for paying online. The account number on this suspicious bill is not the same number on my sewer bill. What the heck is going on?

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This morning when I was reading my devotional, this bible verse really stood out: John 12 verse 32, “And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself.” It doesn’t differentiate the types of people, the genders, the races, the abilities, social orientations—all people. Religion does not call for violence, it calls for embracing everyone, our neighbors no matter what color they are, no matter what country they came from. If only we followed this, this would be a different world. Thank you.

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There is only one king and that is Jesus Christ.

National Political Viewpoints

Sec. Hegseth seems to forget that the First Amendment of the U. S. Constitution states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;…”

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Take a look at Trump’s friends: Epstein (the sex offender who died in prison), Russian dictator Putin (murderer and invader of Ukraine), Hegseth (a drunk and false preacher leading our military)—to name a few—truly despicable people. Then send your daughters and sons to go meet him. How secure are you in your support for Trump now? Go on, send your 13-year old daughter to meet Trump. Send your army-age son. It’s not so safe after all, is it?

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What will get you to realize that Trump is setting us up to be destroyed? We’re running out of heavy weapons to defend ourselves while our troops are being maimed by a war of his choice. Your children will be sent to war or beaten by ICE thugs and thrown in a warehouse with no due process. Wake up! Trump won’t spare you. He won’t spare your children.

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For five decades I have utilized attorneys in the course of my profession. Fifty years ago, attorneys were lawyers and lawyers were attorneys. Over the decades, more and more are anointing themselves as Esquire or Esq. Esquire is a 15th-century term for “member of the English gentry or aristocracy ranking below a knight,” or “a candidate for knighthood,” or “the class of people next below the nobility.” For many reasons, and most particularly the practice of Law-fare (weaponized legal system or warfare) those self-anointing themselves as aristocrats are quite the contradiction.

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I read the comments from the TDS sufferers. I know that during the Revolutionary War not everyone agreed with breaking from England, but we did not have Congress members rooting for America to lose a conflict. Also, the seven Presidents, and other high-ranking politicians who served before Trump knew that Iran needed to be stopped; all of them said Iran can never have access to nuclear bombs. But they did nothing but pass it to the next administration. If it wasn’t handled now, then when? Maybe 2091?

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Let’s be honest, “No Kings” is just code for: We still haven’t gotten over Trump being president, so we’re throwing another tantrum. Good job, we still don’t have a king. — Studebaker Hawk

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Theodore Roosevelt’s doctrine: “Speak softly and carry a big stick.” Trump’s doctrine: “Rant nonsense and bombs away.”

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There was another “No Kings” rally, sponsored by rich communists from around the world. So many people in this country are controlled by those who believe in a totalitarian government. This invasion of communism is gaining ground fast. Communism is a government where God cannot be publicly acknowledged or displayed in any form. Every generation is manipulated. It started with no prayer and no Bible in public in the 1960’s; every generation accepts more and more sin as the norm. I look at the people and I see lost souls. I will pray for them on Easter.

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Saw this the other day: New York State explained spending up 76% in 10 years, the highest spending and most expensive government in the nation. Two million people moved out than moved in, and there is a supermajority of DEMOCRATS in control. It’s not a taxing problem, it’s a spending problem. And to top it all off, people living here think Trump’s the problem! Stupid.

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Another “No Kings” day flop, just a reminder that our king was elected president of our constitutional republic. He is not a king; he was chosen by the American people. — Mama Gump

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Mama Gump is like a creepy spider on your front porch. You can knock down the web, but it will be back. Frustrating, annoying, completely unwelcome. Absolutely not in the house.

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They say the root of all evil is money. That sentence should be: The root of all evil is politicians!

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Look no farther than No Kings Day to measure just how poor our public education system is. The 250th “No Kings Day” is on July 4. We will celebrate the goodness in America and endeavor “to form a more perfect Union,” which is found in the Preamble to the US Constitution. Have pity on these silly and vacuous heads, and let’s hope we can get them into some honest and remedial education. As of this moment, Trump appears to have achieved his objective of removing the nut jobs from Iran. If he is successful, he will have saved our planet from nuclear extinction.

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Trump recently voted by mail! Yes, he did, for a Florida State House of Representatives’ Special Election, even though he wants to limit our ability to vote by mail with his Save America Act. In what was a Republican district and is the location of Trump’s multi-million dollar Mar-a-Lago estate, a Democrat won! And she’s female. Take that, Trump!

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It is my humble opinion that, with the way the world is today, legislation should be passed amending the Constitution, under which a candidate for President of the United States should have both a cognitive and an IQ test before running for this office, which affects the entire planet.

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Regarding “No Kings” rallies, all is well and good; but what, exactly, is being accomplished? Instead of spending time on a “spilled milk,” “water under the bridge,” or other trite but appropriate metaphors for our current situation, time would be better spent researching a Presidential Democratic candidate who can win (by a lot, very strongly – lol) because of truthfulness, actual good ideas that can be implemented and accomplished (at a low cost) and who has the best interests of the people of this country at heart. If you had/ have a GREAT candidate, we wouldn’t be in this pickle.

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I was just wondering what the Democratic Party has as a plan to better American lives. The Last nine years, all they have is how much they hate Trump. Do you think they feel guilty collecting $175,000 a year? In Congress and the Senate, well, if you can tell me what their plan is, I will return to the Democratic Party knowing that a plan has been developed to improve our lives.

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Back in the old days, when someone was mentally unfit, they would put them in “white suits.” Nowadays, they put them in the White House as Presidents.

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Growing up, we were held accountable for our actions; not any of the fools in Albany or Washington. They mess up with our dollars and then laugh! No conscience! 25th Amendment for Don!

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“That was yesterday. Guess what he did today? That’s right, he voted by mail today for the special election in Florida. He’s unbelievable. He’s really… Donald Trump claiming he wants to protect election integrity is like Bill Cosby telling you he’ll watch your drink for you.” — Jimmy Kimmel

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I wonder what Mama Gump thinks about Congressman Dan Goldman unveiling the unredacted Epstein file #EFTA00740636 on the House floor. This file is one that Bondi completely blacked out, but the unredacted one contains the following bombshells: Trump never asked Epstein to leave Mar-a-Lago. Trump flew on Epstein’s plane many times. Trump visited Epstein’s homes many times. And, yes, young girls were present. Why was any of that redacted when the law said only the victim identity shall be redacted? This proves that Trump is hiding massively compromising information from the American people.

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It’s truly sad, even tragic, that so many people have been tricked into believing that Donald Trump is their savior. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Bible warns us to beware of false prophets who deceive us with their trickery, and that’s exactly what Donald Trump is – a false prophet. Satan must be laughing with delight as Trump is doing his bidding for him by leading millions of people down the wrong path with his deceit, lies, and empty promises. There’s only one true Savior, Jesus Christ, and we should be following Him, not a false prophet.

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I am so glad the government is so focused on the big, beautiful ballroom instead of a health care plan, which we were promised over and over again. Every time it’s talked about, it’s the concept of a plan. In the meantime, middle Americans are suffering greatly from no health care plan. Many people cancelled their plans, they can’t afford them. Hope you’re enjoying all this. There is an election coming up!

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When it was time to vote two years ago for Trump, I voted for Kamala Harris.

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When Elon Musk tore through our government agencies with his chainsaw, laying people off, closing departments—which most of them have had to hire back now and have spent more money—he claimed Americans would be getting a check back for all that he’s doing. Well, if you’ve gotten a check back, please let us know.

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Gas prices are through the roof. Grocery prices are becoming unbelievably expensive. How do we heat our homes with fuel oil? Young men and women are being sent to the Middle East. What’s going to happen there? Donald’s not concerned, he’s up at Mar-a-Lago with more fundraisers. Those fundraisers are not for the people. They’re not to provide Health Care or help with food or gas. They’re for the Trump family. Get real!

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If the senate and the congress shut the government down, the members should not be paid. They work for the people of this country. If they don’t do the job, they shouldn’t get a paycheck.

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First of all, Donald Trump should be impeached for war crimes. If blowing up a girls school is not a war crime, there is no such thing as a war crime! What is wrong with this country?

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These republicans say Trump’s not a dictator? How in the world can he attack a country and blow the crap out of it without congressional approval and they sit back and say nothing? If that’s not a dictator, would somebody please tell me what is? Because Trump is full dictatorship right now, full blown, and our republicans in congress will never eliminate their jobs to save that money, although we’re so bankrupt now, this country will never get out. Trump’s putting us in a hole we’ll never recover from. We’re screwed!

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I don’t hear the republicans talk about the price of gas or how expensive everything’s getting. That’s all I heard when Joe Biden was in office. What, has the cat got their tongue, or have they just plain closed their eyes and looked the other way and closed their ears?