Guest Editorial: Child Abuse Awareness Month

[Submitted by Tyna Eldred, Director, Tioga County Child Advocacy Center]

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time for Tioga County to come together to raise awareness, strengthen families, and promote safe, nurturing environments for every child. For the Tioga County Child Advocacy Center (CAC), this month underscores the work happening year‑round to protect children, support survivors, and equip our community with the tools to prevent abuse before it occurs.

The Tioga County CAC provides a child‑friendly, culturally responsive space where children can safely share their experiences and receive coordinated support. Through forensic interviews, advocacy, on‑site medical exams, and multidisciplinary collaboration, the CAC ensures that children and families receive compassionate, comprehensive care close to home. The CAC has two locations: Owego and Waverly.

The CAC also leads the county’s Safe Harbour Program, which supports youth who are at risk of or experiencing commercial sexual exploitation. We know many more youth remain unseen due to stigma, misconceptions, and under‑identification. The Safe Harbour Program provides supportive services, education, and a safe place for survivors.

Rural communities face unique challenges. Prevention efforts help address these barriers by:

• Increasing awareness of warning signs.

• Providing education on healthy relationships and boundaries.

• Ensuring children know they have trusted adults who will listen and help.

• Expanding Access to trauma‑informed services.

Child Abuse Prevention Month is an opportunity for Tioga County residents, schools, businesses, and organizations to take meaningful steps that promote child safety. Community members can:

• Display blue pinwheels, the national symbol of child abuse prevention.

• Wear blue on April 1 to support victims and survivors.

• Participate in “Chalk the Walk” during the week of April 5, sharing positive and hopeful messages for kids.

• Attend the Super Smash Bros. Gaming Tournament on April 18, from 1–6 p.m. at ANHC at the Boys and Girls Club.

• Visit Owego Donut and Beer, which will feature a different blue donut each week throughout April.

Protecting children is a responsibility we all share. This April, the Tioga County CAC honors the resilience of survivors, the dedication of our multidisciplinary partners, and the families working hard to create safe, stable homes.