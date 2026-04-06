Letter: Give them a one-way ticket to Russia

Dear Editor,

Next time you see a No Kings Rally, ask the participants why they take orders from communist NGOs.

A network of about 500 groups with an estimated $3 billion in combined annual revenues is behind the coordinated nationwide “No Kings” protest Saturday. This network includes communist groups that are using the day to call for a “revolution,” according to a Fox Digital News investigation.

Indivisible, a national well-heeled Democratic political advocacy organization funded by billionaire George Soros, is the lead coordinator for the protest. A network of radical socialist and communist organizations funded by Neville Roy Singham, an American tech tycoon and avowed communist living in China, is also involved.

Over nearly a decade, Singham has financed a constellation of activist institutions that promote revolutionary socialist politics and frequently collaborate in protest campaigns. These include the People’s Forum in New York, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the ANSWER Coalition and CodePink, whose co-founder Jodie Evans is married to Singham. These groups work closely with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

They are all sending members to the protests and one group said they plan to bring a message of “revolution” to the demonstrations.

No Kings calls itself leaderless, but its own internal documents tell a very different story.

Across the country, similar preparations are underway among socialist, communist and Marxist activist groups from the Singham network that have openly discussed using the demonstrations to spread what they describe as revolutionary organizing.

In New York, the People’s Forum called on members to join the New York #NoKings protest. It’s an organizing hub in the Singham network and recently sent Americans to Cuba to defend the communist regime there.

So next time you see one of these protestors give them a one way ticket to Russia.

Sincerely,

Jim Outman

Owego, N.Y.