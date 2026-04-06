Owego Hose Team Trout Derby and Chicken BBQ set for April 11

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. in partnership with Tioga County Anglers and Trout Unlimited will host its 7th Annual Trout Derby on Saturday, April 11. The contest for anglers of all ages will be held virtually or by checking in at Croton Hose Co. #3 Fire Station on Talcott Street. Last year, 26 anglers participated in the event. Anglers 15 years old or younger continue to fish for free but must register, and $100 will be awarded for the largest brown and brook trout caught in the MAIN, EAST, and WEST branches of the Owego Creek.

Registration forms for the Trout Derby will be available at the Community Shop, Scott Smith and Son, and online registration is available at the Hose Team website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com.

The registration deadline with $10 fee is Friday, April 10. and you must be registered to participate. Once registered, you will be provided a unique number identifier by the Hose Team Friday night before the derby.

All registrants 16 years or older must have a valid New York State fishing license and abide by all New York State Department of Conservation (DEC) rules and regulations. Fly, spin, and bait fishing are permitted. Winners will be announced shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, at Company #3’s Fire Station and via Facebook Live.

The $10 entry fee covers both the largest brook/brown trout categories. Contestants participating virtually are asked to post pictures of their trout caught to the Hose Team Facebook page @owegohoseteams or email them to owegohoseteams@gmail.com showing the trout with a measuring device indicating the trout’s length and your unique number identifier.

A chicken BBQ will be held in conjunction with the Trout Derby but sold separately. Pre-order your chicken dinners on the Hose Team website, email the Hose Team, or call (202) 494-9108. Company #3’s hospitality room will also be open. Area Trout Unlimited representatives will also be onsite with information about several of their important Owego Creek projects.