Tioga County Legislators discuss AI use, potential opioid settlement funds

[By Matt Freeze]

OWEGO — The Tioga County Legislature recently discussed the idea of getting ahead of AI regulations as the technology becomes more ubiquitous.

Legislator Jo Ellen Rose said she has heard several people mention that it is not a smart move to ignore AI because it is here, and it is only getting bigger.

Rose said it was a subject of conversation at the recent New York State Association of Counties conference, and she felt the legislators should discuss it and keep potential regulations in mind moving forward.

County Administrator Jackson D. Bailey II said that County Chief Information Officer Brandon Clark has been keeping an eye on the subject and that he has said there tend to be a lot of cybersecurity concerns with companies that offer AI products.

Legislator Keith Flesher said he found it interesting that some counties are evidently using AI to go through police body cam footage when it comes to criminal trials, which could potentially help cut down discovery time in the future since body cam footage has been a major component of some recent local trials.

Legislator David Cantella said the bottom line with AI is that whatever it comes up with, someone still needs to sign off on it and make sure it’s accurate.

“I kind of look at it like the backup camera in my truck,” Legislator Ron Ciotoli said. “I know it’s there, but I still don’t trust it.”

Ciotoli said using the camera sometimes gets you closer to something than you’d think.

“The mirror was better, so we’re still going to have to make sure that (AI) is still accurate,” Ciotoli said.

Flesher said Onondaga County officials reported that they’ve had success with using AI to route emergency and non-emergency calls appropriately in their 911 center.

He said Onondaga had also used it for transcripts of 911 dispatcher conversations.

Legislators agreed that it would be wise to keep an eye on the matter and whether there are potential uses or regulations to put in place.

In other county business, legislators unanimously moved to proceed with another proposed settlement in a nationwide opioid lawsuit.

County Attorney Peter DeWind said Thursday that all of the funds would be restricted-use, as with other settlement funds received from other opioid lawsuits, but as of this time, the amount the county would receive is unknown.

“The amount of the more or less $97 million pool will depend on how many actually sign on to the final settlement,” DeWind said. “I don’t have a good idea yet, specifically from our attorney who recommends that we enter into these (settlements).”

DeWind said this lawsuit is separate from the New York State lawsuit filed by the state attorney general’s office.

(Matt Freeze is a Senior Staff Writer at the Sayre Morning Times.)