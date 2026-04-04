Homesteading 101: Sourdough

[Contributed by Douglas Weeks and Tamara Gates]

When you think of homesteading, what comes to mind? A small rustic cabin in the woods with smoke rising from the chimney? A pioneer family struggling to clear the land so they can put in their first crop? Perhaps it reminds you of the last time you lost power and had to rely on some of the skills your grandparents used to talk about?

In fact, in today’s hectic world, homesteading can be all this and so much more. In this series, we will explore what homesteading means to us today. We will take a look at the skills that our grandparents took for granted but that have, in many cases, become lost. Our goal is to offer folks the opportunity to become more self-sufficient and more secure as we provide food for our family’s table. Join us on our journey to revive homesteading for today.

Perhaps without knowing it, we became involved in the homesteading concept early due to family. Our families camped and lived lightly on the earth, so rustic cooking was a skill we had known for some time. Gardening was a common thread, and our families produced most of the fruits and vegetables we needed. We preserved much of this produce for use during the winter months. We canned, dried, and froze a wide array of crops and were still able to gift the overflow to our neighbors. For us, homesteading on this level helped us stretch every dollar just a bit further.

Later, when we moved to the city, we still grew as much as possible on the city lot. Tomatoes, carrots, peppers, and the like were often planted around our property, sometimes in pots due to space limitations. We would visit farmers’ markets to pick up items we could not grow in our limited space. Many of these were then frozen or canned for later use.

After college, Doug worked for the Forest Service as a Backcountry Patrolman in New Hampshire. He rented a small cabin from the Forest Service, one that looked a lot like the one you may have pictured in your mind. It was 15 miles from town, isolated, and yet surrounded. There was an old wood stove for heat and cooking, no electricity, and a well in the front and an outhouse in the back. As he was patrolling in the woods for the better part of the week, he prepared meals for the following week on the wood stove during his days off. Baking bread for the week was one of the first tasks that had to be accomplished, not a lot of grocery stores on the wilderness trails he was patrolling. He experimented with several varieties of bread-making while at this cabin. Some worked out well, and others not so much.

Tamara found herself disappointed with the breads that were available in grocery stores. Too many added chemicals and a lack of flavor overall. She dove into bread-making as a healthy alternative to what was available.

In talking with others over the years, many folks say their first encounter with homesteading was bread-making. Bread-making for your home gives you the confidence to explore other homesteading projects such as gardening, canning, raising livestock, and others. One of our regular staples became sourdough bread. Prior to commercial yeast becoming available, it was common to save a bit of dough or starter to make the next batch of bread.

For many people, sourdough bread is one of those items you pick up in the grocery store as a special treat. It tends to be a bit more expensive than the simple Wonder Bread varieties. We both recall the first time we purchased grocery store sourdough, and we were so disappointed. The flavor was lacking, and the cost made it difficult to convince ourselves it was worth it. In fact, sourdough breads are easy to make, have a longer shelf life, and are so much less expensive than store-bought varieties. Plus, it is better for gut health and is lower on the glycemic index, so it is healthier for diabetics.

The first task is to make the starter, also called the sponge. This will take about one week, but the end result is definitely worth it. You will need a cup of liquid. This can be some potato water or a cup of water with a teaspoon of sugar. To the water, add about 1/2 cup of unbleached flour (any variety will work). You will need a glass jar (think reusing a glass pasta jar) for mixing the starter. Keep in mind that as the starter grows, it will be giving off gases, so do not use a tight-fitting lid. You can use a coffee filter or paper towel held on with a rubber band or tied with a piece of string. Keep the sponge in a warm place (between 70 and 75 degrees) to help the yeast grow. If your house is a bit cooler, the time for the yeast to grow may take a bit longer. After a day or so, add to the sponge equal amounts (about 1/4 cup) of flour and water mixed. When you open the lid, you should see bubbles forming and smell a slightly sour smell; this will tell you the sponge is working. You need to continue the feeding process every day or so for the first week. Some sources suggest you need to remove half of the starter each time you feed it, but for us, this has not been an issue. After about a week, your starter should have doubled in size and be ready to use. At this point, you can cut back the feedings to once a week. Some sources say to store your sourdough sponge in the refrigerator, but if you do this, it is best to warm the sponge up overnight before using it.

The first bake for most people trying sourdough is to bake a loaf of bread. As you build your confidence, you can make rolls, biscuits, and so much more using your starter. You can experiment with different types of flour as well. But first, let’s make some bread. Start by feeding your starter the day before you intend to bake your bread. This will give the starter time to activate and will ensure you have a healthy starter going forward.

Ingredients: 3 ½ cups flour – 1 1/3 cups water – 1/2 cup starter at room temperature – 2 teaspoons salt

Mix the ingredients together. Do not be worried if the dough looks dry and avoid adding water as it will have an effect on the final bread. Cover the mixture with plastic wrap or a clean towel for 30 minutes, keeping it in a warm (about 70 degrees) location.

In the method we are using, you will not be kneading the dough but using a stretch and pull method. Remove the covering from the dough and grab a section of the dough that is away from you. Lift the dough up and tuck it into the middle of the dough. Turn the bowl and repeat until you have done this four times. Replace the cover and let it sit for thirty minutes. Remove the cover and repeat the stretch and fold process, then recover the dough. Wait an additional 30 minutes and repeat the stretch and fold process one more time. Cover the dough once again and, keeping it warm, wait for it to double in size. This may take a couple of hours or overnight, depending on the warmth of your kitchen. After it has risen, remove the dough from the bowl, folding it into itself before shaping it into a round. Let the dough rise a final time for about 4 hours in the warm kitchen. Preheat your oven to 500 degrees. Score the top of the loaf a few times, dusting the top with flour, and place the loaf on flour-dusted parchment or greased pie plate paper in your oven. Bake at 500 degrees for 15 minutes, then turn the temperature down to 475 and bake for an additional 15 to 25 minutes. Carefully remove the loaf from the oven and let it cool before giving it a try.

Enjoy your start down the homesteading pathway. If you keep your starter fed and keep using it regularly, you can keep it going for years. You may discover you have enough starter to share with others, also part of the fun of homesteading.

Doug Weeks and Tamara Gates have been residents of the Village of Owego for several years. Their little homestead includes fruit trees, berry bushes, and planters for different vegetables. They can and preserve seasonal produce for future use and as gifts to friends. They have both had years of experience in urban homesteading.

Watch for the next homesteading segment: Garden Planning.