Town of Owego Yard Waste Drop-Off Announced

Beginning Saturday, April 11, through Oct. 24, Town of Owego residents can drop off yard waste at the town’s property located on Kuenzli Road in Apalachin. This drop-off site is for Town of Owego residents only.

The site is open, weather permitting, on Wednesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Items that can be dropped at the site include tree limbs and branches from yards only, no bigger than 6-inches in diameter; brush; and grass clippings and leaves. Any bags must be emptied and taken away.

The following items will not be accepted at this site: tree trunks, roots, large-diameter logs, brush from lot clearing, and garbage or building materials of any kind. Contractors and landscapers are not permitted to use this site.