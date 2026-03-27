Women veterans honored 

[By Wendy Post]

On March 14, a breakfast hosted by the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency at Owego’s American Legion welcomed female veterans for a program and a show of support from the agency. Featured were guest speakers Emma Sedore, Tioga County’s historian, and Caitlyn Strong, a veteran from Clear Paths for Vets in the Southern Tier of NY.

With over a dozen arriving, Dennis Mullen, Tioga County’s Veterans Service Agency director, welcomed the guests and stated, “Why do we do it? Because our veterans matter.”

Mullen’s biggest job, however, is reaching the veterans in the community and ensuring they connect with the benefits due to them.

“We reach out through veteran fraternal organizations and anywhere we can to find and assist our veterans,” he added.

Guest speaker Emma Sedore spoke of the history of women in the military, and their struggles in early times. Sedore was seven when WWII broke out, and she was living in Poughkeepsie.

“They started as nurses and stenographers,” said Sedore of wartime women, “and then they worked in factories.”

She talked about how the women were ready to go to work and would wear their hair wrapped, like Rosie the Riveter.

Eventually, Sedore noted, they created a Women’s Army Corps (WAC). Additionally, in the 1940s, a Women’s Flying Club known as WASP went into action.

But these women weren’t recognized, according to Sedore, until the 1970s, when the factory workers received recognition. These women were filling the shoes of those sent to war early on.

This all changed over time; by 2003 women were being deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq. Jobs tailored for women changed as they gained skills and soon became invaluable.

Caitlyn Strong, from Clear Paths for Vets, began her talk, noting that she is an 11th generation active service member.

“We’re an Army family,” said Caitlyn, who works with veterans in Binghamton. “I see a lot of crisis, and I do a lot of intervention,” she added.

When asked why, Caitlyn stated, “These are my people,” and added, “I’ve been in their boots.”

“When I raised my hand, I was reminded that I’m the less than 1% that raised it; that’s not sustainable.”

Women are reminded that their service is equally important and that they deserve all the benefits offered to their male counterparts who have served. The sacrifice is parallel.

If you would like to learn more about Clear Path for Vets, visit https://www.clearpath4vets.com. To learn more about the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency, visit https://tiogacountyny.com/departments/veterans-service-agency/ or call their offices at (607) 687-8228.