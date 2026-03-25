[Contributed by the Tioga County Department of Mental Health]

March is Teen Mental Wellness Month, and with the number of teenagers experiencing mental health concerns like depression, anxiety, and behavioral disorders, it’s more important than ever to talk with your teen about how they’re feeling and doing.

According to the 2025 Community-Level Youth Development Evaluation (CLYDE) Survey, 35.6% of Tioga County teens (Grades 7-12) reported feeling depressed most days, 28.8% reported feeling that sometimes life isn’t worth it, and 36.7% reported feeling at times that they were no good at all.

Many of these concerns can be traced to a few common causes or risk factors, including academic stress, peer pressure, bullying, relationship issues, and the home environment (e.g., family conflict, mental health concerns, and substance use).

As a parent or caregiver, you play a critical role in supporting your teen’s mental health. You can help them address mental health concerns and become more resilient by:

• Being a role model by taking care of your own mental and physical health.

• Helping children and youth develop strong, safe, stable relationships with you and other supportive adults in their lives.

• Encouraging children and youth to build healthy social relationships with peers.

• Doing your best to provide a supportive, stable, predictable home and neighborhood environment.

• Ensuring children and youth have regular check-ups with a pediatrician, family doctor, or other healthcare providers.

It’s also important to talk with your teen about mental health and how important it is to get help when they need it. When you do talk to them, take them seriously, listen attentively, and if you don’t know the answer to something, tell them you’ll help them find out.

For more information or tips on talking with your teen, visit tioga.crediblemind.com.