Gail’s Tails: A tribute to Rescued Cats

[By Gail Ghinger]

Hello. Gail rescued me way back in the summer of 2019. My name is Greg and I was about five months old then. There were about 15 of us at the E.E. Root warehouse. Gary Root was a great man who took the best care of us all.

We got to be too many for Gary, and he reached out to Gail for help. She trapped us and took us to the vet, got us fixed, and our shots. She took Gary’s favorite kitty, Midget, got her fixed and vaccinated, and then brought her back to Gary, who would open his truck door every morning, and she would jump in and have her breakfast.

Gary loved her dearly. The rest of us stayed with Gail to get adopted. Little Gary was the first to find a home. Then Gavin, Gretchen, Gemma, Gwen, and recently Gina, along with five others, I was the last one Gail kept.

I liked to play with the other cats she had. recently I started losing weight. I started losing my appetite. Gail thinks I have stomach cancer. I would throw up a lot. I suddenly collapsed on Thursday after eating a good dinner of chicken. I stopped breathing shortly after.

I had a good life and want to thank Gail for caring for all of my “Root” family and for finding my sister Gina a home. Have a Happy Easter, everyone.