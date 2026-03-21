Tioga Ukulele Group continues to grow

The Tioga Ukulele Group (TUG) celebrated its 2nd anniversary on Saturday, March 7, at the Owego United Methodist Church.

“We are excited about the response from area residents as our group continues to grow,” said founding member Dottie Decker.

Dottie, along with Pam Ayers, founded the group in March 2024. At the time, no other ukulele groups existed in the area.

The group averages six to eight people at jam sessions scheduled at least twice a month; based on members’ interests, they often meet weekly.

This past fall, the group joined the Athens Ukuladies and entertained audiences at Porchfest. The group is available to play at various events throughout the year.

“We are always looking for new members to join our group, from beginner to intermediate players,” added Pam Ayers.

For more information or to schedule the group, call (607) 321-8815 or (607) 743-9803, or email TiogaUkuleleGroup@yahoo.com.