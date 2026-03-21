New Vehicle Drives TOI Services Further Across Tioga County

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. recently announced the addition of a 2025 Chevrolet Traverse to its fleet. The purchase was made possible through a combined $37,500 in grant funding from the Floyd Hooker Foundation and the Community Foundation for South Central New York.

In a press release from TOI, they wrote, “This vehicle is not just a car but a vital resource that helps TOI bring essential health and nutrition services directly to families across Tioga County.”

With advanced safety features like collision alerts, lane departure warnings, a rear vision camera, and four-wheel drive, staff can travel safely across the county and region with peace of mind, especially in inclement weather. The Traverse also provides adequate space to transport necessary equipment and supplies for the WIC Program and the Family Health Clinic to continue supporting women, infants, children, and families in our community in having the best physical and nutritional health possible.

“Reliable transportation is essential to delivering equitable care,” said Christine Shaver, Executive Director of TOI. “This investment allows our staff to safely reach families, reduce access barriers to care and nutrition supports, and expand the services that we can provide across Tioga County. We are truly grateful to the Floyd Hooker Foundation and the Community Foundation for South Central New York for their continued support.”

The Traverse has already made an impact. Family Health Clinic staff used it to hold a flu shot clinic at Renewal Ranch in Owego, helping individuals who are unhoused or in housing transition. The vehicle also supports the WIC Program’s outreach in multiple neighborhoods, helping children and families get the support they need close to home, including local appointment sites, free breast pumps, replacement benefit cards, and the reassurance that they have nutritious food available to them.

“More than just a vehicle, the Traverse represents expanded access, better outreach, greater safety, and stronger community connections,” TOI wrote in its announcement.