Owego Hose Team Launches New Website; Hose Teams event dates released for 2026

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. launched its new website last month with assistance from Binghamton University (BU) School of Management students. Last updated in 2016, the website is more user-friendly and now accepts multiple payment methods. The URL for the website is www.OwegoHoseTeams.com.

“We appreciate the help BU afforded us in getting our website updated and back online,” said Hose Team Member Lou Striley, adding, “Pat Gavin’s wife, Amy, had been managing the site, but with a job, three kids, and all the other things she has going on, we needed to get her some help.”

Both undergraduate and graduate BU students work in small teams on real-world Information Technology (IT) projects for local organizations as part of the program. These projects typically provide about 240–300 hours of skilled student work free of charge. Students who assisted the Hose Team were Julie Kim, Julie Korman, and Mia Teregulov.

The new website is just in time for several upcoming Hose Team events, including their annual spring trout derby/ chicken barbecue on Saturday, April 11 and its annual golf tournament on June 6 at the Tioga Golf Club. The 65-team golf tournament is already at 50% capacity and is expected to fill soon.

Chicken dinner orders, trout derby entries, and golf signups with payment can be made on the new website. Venmo, credit card, and PayPal are now accepted payment methods.

The Hose Team is awaiting word from Firefly Restorations in Maine to pick up the Owego Fire Department’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine, which has been under restoration there since October 2020. The steamer will be showcased in the Strawberry Festival Parade and demonstrated on North Avenue during the festival.

Learn more about the project on the Hose Team website.