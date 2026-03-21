Tioga Opportunities Inc. Hosts Community Garden Information Meeting

Discover the joy of growing your own fruits, vegetables, and flowers! Tioga Opportunities, Inc. invites the community to learn more about its thriving community garden on Tuesday, March 31, at 5:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guild Blvd. in Owego.

At this informational meeting, staff will answer questions, explain how to adopt a 4-foot by 20-foot garden plot, review garden policies and guidelines, and provide applications and fee information. Attendees will also have the chance to meet other local gardeners. Everyone is welcome.

Located adjacent to TOI’s Countryside Community Center, the Community Garden has provided a space for novice and experienced gardeners to grow fresh and healthy produce for over 15 years. Community gardens provide numerous health benefits, including access to fresh, nutritious food, improved nutrition, increased physical activity, and improved wellness and mental health. Participation in a community garden also promotes social health and community cohesion by offering a safe and welcoming space for people of all ages and backgrounds.

The deadline to submit an application for the 2026 growing season is Friday, April 10. Applications are also available by calling Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4222 or by email at info@tiogaopp.org.