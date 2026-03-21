Hometown Hero Banner Program still accepting applications

[By JoAnn R. Walter]

The Tioga United Way launched a Hometown Heroes Banner Program late last year to recognize those who have served our country and communities.

Bob Russell, Executive Director of the Tioga United Way, explained, “The program is a living tribute and a special way for the community to honor past and present members of the military, fire and EMS, and police.”

Similar to banners you may see displayed in neighboring communities, each banner will feature the hero’s name, hometown, rank, branch, era of service, and a photo.

Banners will be displayed in the Village of Owego from Memorial Day through Veterans Day and are slated to be hung from the end of the Court Street Bridge to sections of Front Street, Main Street, and North Avenue.

Applications submitted by April 1 will be included in the banner installation in time for Memorial Day. Russell noted that applications that arrive after April 1 will still be honored, although he cannot guarantee that those banners will be installed by Memorial Day and will be installed at a later date.

The Village of Owego is assisting in installing the banners.

The cost for a banner is $150. The size of the banner is approximately two feet by four feet and will feature a double-sided image. Banners are guaranteed to be hung for two years, although the Tioga United Way may leave them up for three years before they retire the banner.

Russell is pleased that the banners are being made by a local business. He also shared that he hopes the banner program will be extended within the Town of Owego.

If you would like to honor an individual by purchasing a banner, please contact the Tioga United Way by calling or texting (607) 687-4028, or by email at director@tiogaunitedway.com. You can also stop by their office at 146 Central Ave., Suite 3, in Owego, N.Y.

Keep in the know by following the Tioga United Way on Facebook, or visit their website, https://tiogaunitedway.com.