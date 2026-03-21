TCRM Tales: Finding the Fortune in Faith and Fellowship

[By Galen Morehead, Outreach Services Director, Tioga County Rural Ministry]

St. Patrick’s Day often brings to mind images of mischievous leprechauns guarding pots of gold at the end of a rainbow. While those legends are charming, they tend to overshadow the actual man behind the “minor holiday” I love so much.

St. Patrick is famously credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland, using the three-leaf clover to illustrate the concept of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit; however, his legacy extends far beyond a single denomination.

Even for those who aren’t Catholic, St. Patrick stands as a historical giant of charity. Like many who dedicated their lives to the church, his true mission was rooted in an unwavering focus on helping the poor and the marginalized.

At Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM), we encounter people every day who feel as though their “luck” has completely run out. It is our greatest privilege to step into those moments and channel the spirit of St. Patrick by helping to change those fortunes for the better.

We don’t just wait for a pot of gold to appear; we provide the tangible tools through our food pantry, financial assistance, and vocational training programs that help our neighbors get back on their feet. We believe that compassion is the ultimate “lucky charm” for someone facing a difficult season.

There is a popular expression that says we make our own luck. While that’s often true, it is much easier to build a new future when you have a community standing behind you. At TCRM, it is our absolute blessing to provide the support and resources that allow the people we serve to take control of their lives and “make their own luck.”

This St. Patrick’s Day, as we wear our green and celebrate, let’s remember that the greatest treasure we can find isn’t hidden at the end of a rainbow. It’s found in the charitable work we do for one another.