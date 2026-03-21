Take My Hand; Mental Health Fun Walk Planned for May

Mark your calendar: Sunday, May 17, will be the first annual Take My Hand Walk, organized by the Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation.

The free event is set to take place at Marvin Park from 1-3 p.m., using the park’s perimeter as the walking course.

There will be a DJ, prizes for each lap completed, and dozens of partnering organizations and businesses providing fun activities along with helpful resources.

“This is something we have wanted to do for the last few years,” says foundation board member Jennifer Zepkowski. “We’ve been attending walks and mental health-related events in other counties, but this will be the first one in Tioga County.”

Zepkowski is the mother of Julia, who struggled with mental health and depression during her teen years and, unfortunately, succumbed to suicide at 15 years old.

“We want to do everything possible to prevent a similar tragedy from happening to another family,” Zepkowski adds.

The mission of the Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation is to spread awareness about mental health and suicide throughout Tioga and Broome Counties.

The Foundation has organized successful cornhole and golf tournaments over the last couple of years. The proceeds help provide scholarships, fund youth programs and other local organizations, and assist with individual and family needs in the Southern Tier.

To date, they have donated over $180,000.

2026 will be the first year for this mental health walk event in Owego, with plans to continue annually.

This event will be FREE for the public to attend and to participate in the walk – the Foundation wants to provide this fun, family-friendly experience for the very community that has supported them in so many ways over the last four years.

Local businesses and organizations interested in participating are encouraged to send a request to: TiogaCountyNYKids@gmail.com.