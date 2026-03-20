Letter: From Carter to Trump; 47 Years of Lessons with Iran

It has been 47 years since the Iranian hostage crisis began in 1979. For many Americans, that moment marked the beginning of a difficult and often dangerous relationship between the United States and the Iranian regime. What began during the Carter administration has stretched across nearly half a century of presidents, policies, and consequences.

The lesson that history teaches us is clear: weakness invites aggression.

From the seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran to decades of terrorism sponsored by Iran’s revolutionary government, the United States has faced a persistent adversary that openly calls for the destruction of America and our allies. This threat has never been theoretical. It has been real, sustained, and deadly.

History is full of warnings about what happens when threats are ignored. Winston Churchill once famously said, “An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.”

Churchill understood the danger of appeasement because he watched it unfold in Europe in the 1930s. Waiting for hostile regimes to moderate themselves rarely ends well.

President John F. Kennedy understood this during the Cuban Missile Crisis. President Ronald Reagan understood it during the Cold War when he confronted the Soviet Union with strength and clarity rather than concession. They recognized that peace is preserved not by wishful thinking but by resolve.

In recent years, President Donald Trump attempted to change the trajectory of U.S. policy toward Iran and the broader Middle East. His administration pursued a strategy of maximum pressure against the Iranian regime while also working to end America’s endless wars in the region. Whether one agrees with every tactic or not, it represented a shift away from decades of hesitation and accommodation.

For too long, the United States drifted between conflict without victory and diplomacy without leverage. Ending the cycle of endless wars while restoring deterrence requires political will – the willingness to do what is difficult rather than what is convenient.

At the same time, national security challenges are not limited to foreign battlefields. The safety of the American people also depends on the security of our own borders and the institutions tasked with protecting them.

Today we face a troubling reality. The Department of Homeland Security plays a critical role in protecting Americans from terrorism and transnational threats. Yet political disputes in Washington are putting its funding and operational readiness at risk at the very moment when vigilance is most necessary.

Border security failures over the past several years have created vulnerabilities that cannot be ignored. When millions of individuals enter the country without proper vetting, it is impossible to know who may be slipping through the cracks. That is not a partisan talking point—it is a basic matter of national security.

Even more troubling is the growing tendency among some political leaders to substitute opinion for the intelligence briefings they receive. Publicly contradicting operational facts or politicizing security missions risks undermining both the mission and the men and women carrying it out.

Leadership requires honesty about threats and unity in confronting them.

At the same time, global dynamics are shifting in ways that may reshape the future. For the first time in many years, an American president appears to be playing the long geopolitical game, particularly in the strategic competition with China. If successful, the implications could affect global power balances for decades to come.

But history reminds us that strength must be sustained, not declared.

From Carter to Trump, the 47-year relationship between the United States and Iran tells a larger story about American resolve. Appeasement has never brought stability. Strength, clarity, and moral confidence have always served us better.

Let us remain cautiously optimistic, strong-willed, and focused on the mission of protecting this nation.

Because the decisions we make today will shape the world that our children and grandchildren inherit tomorrow.

Respectfully,

Donald Castellucci Jr.

Chairman, Tioga County Republican Committee