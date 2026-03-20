Tioga Middle School Drama Club presents Disney’s Moana JR

[By Wendy Post]

The Tioga Middle School Drama Club is gearing up for its upcoming production of Disney’s Moana JR, with three shows scheduled on March 20 and 21 at the Tioga Center Middle School Auditorium. Friday’s showing is at 7 p.m., and Saturday has two shows: a sensor friendly performance at 1 p.m. followed by a regular showing at 4 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the door one hour prior to showtime for $7 for adults, $5 for students, and those under five are free.

Moana JR is a thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story that follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. She and the demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as she learns to harness the power that lies within.

For this show, the seventh and eighth-grade students have rehearsed for seven weeks and worked with the high school’s drama club, which assists with production tasks such as choreography, set work, rehearsing lines, and more.

“They [high school drama club members] serve as role models and mentors for our cast,” said Alex MacDonald, the drama club director of the school.

Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite songs by Tony®, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, such as “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”

“With its empowering message of bravery, Moana JR is sure to awaken your inner hero!”

The middle school production, MacDonald noted, “is also an introduction to musical theater and the multitude of jobs, skills, and traditions of the theater arts.”

“For many, it is their first time performing in a show,” MacDonald added.

New this year is a sensory-friendly performance on Saturday at 1 p.m. This performance is adjusted to make the theater experience accessible and enjoyable for everyone, MacDonald noted. These adjustments include house lights at a medium low level for the entire show, with no blackouts. They also reduce lighting effects and pay careful attention to the sound volume.

“Theatre is for everyone,” MacDonald shared and exclaimed, “Feel free to dance in the aisles, sing along, and enjoy a great show, all without worry or overstimulation.”

They are also waiving the “no food and drink” policy so “our tiny humans can snack,” if needed. Before the performance begins, they will briefly introduce the main characters, especially Te Ka and Tamatoa, so they won’t seem too scary.

Disney’s Moana JR is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International, New York, New York.