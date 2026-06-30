Marvin Park Pool is open for the summer

[By Sebby S. Truesdail]

Thursday, June 25, marks the first day that the Marvin Park Pool will be open for the summer season of 2026.

The new hours have changed; the pool is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Swimming from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. is open for all ages, and 6-7 p.m. is reserved for Adult Swim. The cost to enter the pool is FREE.

Sunscreen is highly encouraged, and proper swimwear is required before entering the water. Those who are not well potty trained must wear a swim diaper. Children aged 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult, and children aged six and under are only allowed in the baby pool.

The lifeguards also remind everyone to please clean up after themselves. They also remind residents that food in the water, running, flips, wrestling, or breath-holding games will not be tolerated. There is a three-step maximum rule for jumping into the pool water, and running is not allowed.

The Village of Owego Board, DPW, and the lifeguards want to make this season enjoyable for all. You can call Owego’s DPW at (607) 687-1101 with any questions or concerns.