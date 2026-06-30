Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 15, 2026 through June 21, 2026 there were 152 calls for service, ten traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to five motor vehicle accidents. Two mental health holds were reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Nicole M. Brenza, 35, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor), following an investigation of shoplifting from a business on West Main Street. Brenza was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Betsy E. M. Ottenschot, 31, Moravia, N.Y., was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration (misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on 5th Avenue. Ottenschot was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Ethan R. Perkins, 27, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Failed to Comply with Lawful Order (Violation), and Open Alcohol Container (Violation) following an investigation of a traffic problem during the Strawberry Festival. Perkins was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Mark Legge, 47, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Unnecessary and Unreasonable Noise (Violation) following an investigation of loud noise on Temple Street. Legge was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Tyler J. Robinson, 21, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Unregistered Motor Vehicle (Violation), Failed to Stop at a Stop Sign (Violation), Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance (Violation), and Unlicensed Operator (Violation) following a traffic stop of a dirt bike on McMaster Street. Robinson received appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.