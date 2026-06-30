Concerts in the Park series to open with the Kirby Band and fireworks!

July 1, 2026 marks the start of the Annual Town of Owego’s free Concerts in the Park Series at the Hickories Park band shell. The first concert, starting at 7:30 p.m. on July 1 will be the Kirby Band from Nichols.

There will also be a fireworks display starting at 9:30 p.m. to celebrate 250 years as a Nation. This year’s fireworks and concert are dedicated in memory of Jackie Scarsella with a generous donation from Les Wagner.

The Town of Owego would also like to thank M & T Bank, Tioga State Bank, Chemung Canal, and the Tioga Arts Council for their continued support of the annual Concerts in the Park Series.

All other Wednesday concerts will run through Aug. 12, from 7-9 p.m. in the bandshell located in Hickories Park. Planned is Destiny’s Children on July 8, the Basin Street Jazz Band on July 15, Yolanda Bush and CWCT on July 22, and Crooked River Saints on July 29.

August shows will open with The Cast Iron Cowboys on Aug. 5, followed by Bonus: The Weeklings on Aug. 12.

Visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org/concerts-in-the-park to learn more.