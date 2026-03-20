Expert Legal Guidance Comes to Tioga County Through New Chamber Workshop Series

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce two new educational workshop series for 2026 designed to provide local businesses, entrepreneurs, and community members with direct access to legal insights from experienced attorneys.

The Chamber will host the Lawyer’s Edge Series, sponsored by Coughlin & Gerhart, and the Legal Strategies Series, sponsored by Hinman, Howard & Kattell. These workshops will offer practical guidance on legal topics that directly impact businesses, property owners, and individuals navigating today’s evolving regulatory landscape.

All workshops will be held at the Owego Apalachin School District Board of Education Room from noon to 2 p.m., providing a lunchtime learning opportunity.

“These workshops are designed to give our business community access to legal expertise in an approachable and practical format,” said Sabrina Henriques, president and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, adding, “From workforce regulations and cybersecurity to estate planning and business succession, these sessions will help participants better understand the legal issues that impact their operations and personal planning.”

The Lawyer’s Edge Series, sponsored by Coughlin and Gerhart LLP, will focus on legal matters that often intersect with business ownership, financial planning, and long-term operational sustainability.

Workshops are scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, Estate Planning and Elder Law; Wednesday, June 17, Labor and Employment Law; Wednesday, Aug. 12, Business Succession Planning; and Wednesday, Oct. 28, Commercial Real Estate Lending Legal Strategies Series.

Sponsored by Hinman, Howard & Kattell LLP, this series will address emerging legal issues affecting modern businesses, including regulatory changes, technology risks, and start-up considerations.

Workshops are Thursday, April 16, Tax Assessment; Thursday, May 21, HR Update; Thursday, July 16, Cybersecurity; and Thursday, Sept. 17, Business Startup Overview.

The Chamber developed the two series, according to Henriques, to complement its broader economic development mission of supporting entrepreneurs, strengthening existing businesses, and equipping professionals with the knowledge needed to navigate complex legal environments.

“These sessions reinforce the Chamber’s commitment to providing high-value educational programming for our region,” Henriques added. “We are grateful to Coughlin and Gerhart and Hinman, and Howard and Kattell for partnering with us to bring this level of expertise to Tioga County.”

Both Chamber members and the public are welcome to attend. Advance registration is recommended as space may be limited.

For registration details and additional information, visit the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce website at tiogachamber.com, or contact the Chamber office at (607) 687-7335.