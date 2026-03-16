Letter: God and Trump have blessed our country

After the first year of Trump’s second term and his most current SOTU address, it is refreshing to follow the fast and decisive progress we are achieving compared to the regression we have experienced for a long time. If our country continued on the path we’ve been on for a long time, we would have lost the values this country was built on.

This may be why God is using Trump to get this country back on track. Remember that our Pledge of Allegiance states, “One Nation Under God.”

Many Democrat voters have been voting their party line forever, not realizing how the party has totally changed and today operates under the money of evil billionaires who have the dollars and intelligence to take this country down. I believe this is one reason we have regressed to a dangerous point. Additionally, these billionaire dollars have taken control of most of the media, which delivers very slanted news and doesn’t expose misleading lies.

Those of us who understand what is taking place have a responsibility to help other voters realize what they are voting for and also reach out wherever we can to help MAGA candidates win. We also need to try to help our misinformed voters realize what they are really voting for.

I believe that God doesn’t do things on His own but offers us opportunities to get in step with Him. God leaves us the free will and responsibility to step up or lose. Prayer is important, but we also have to get out of our comfort zone to do our part in making things happen. If we don’t, Satan will steal the show.

Thank you for reading this!

Sincerely,

Bruce Beckert

South New Berlin, N.Y.