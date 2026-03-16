Tioga County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of Investigator Ryan Bunce

[By Matt Freeze]

OWEGO — The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this month the loss of 32-year-old Investigator Ryan Bunce, who reportedly died unexpectedly on the morning of March 4.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Bunce began his career with them on Dec. 14, 2014, as a deputy sheriff.

Bunce was promoted to investigator on Nov. 11, 2021.

During his time with the sheriff’s office, Bunce was decorated several times and received various awards.

The sheriff’s office characterized Bunce as “a calm force in a chaotic world — he was beloved by everyone he worked with, and leaves a void that is impossible to fill,” and thanked him for all he had done for every member of the office.

“We love and miss you,” the post said. “Rest easy, 543, we will take it from here.”

A GoFundMe has been established to support the family of Ryan Bunce. You can find the link at https://gofund.me/4c8f14729.

The calling hours for Bunce were held on Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of West Danby, located in Spencer. The funeral service followed.

(Wendy Post contributed to this story.)