Monte Carlo Night Fundraiser set for March 14; Hose Team and VFW host annual event

Owego, N.Y. – Owego VFW Post 1371 with its Auxiliary and Owego Hose Teams, Inc. will host Monte Carlo Night on Saturday, March 14, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event takes place at the Owego VFW Post 1371 Hall, 207 Main St., Owego. A donation is asked at the door but $10 is recommended.

Proceeds will be split by the hosting organizations. The Hose Team will use funds to support it’s the Central New York Firefighter’s Association (CNYFA) convention coming to Owego in 2027. The VFW uses funding for a variety of community programs to include its annual Christmas party and movie for area children.

Games will include Blackjack with four tables, Big Six Wheel, Beat the Dealer, Money Wheel, Chuck-of-Luck, 50/50, and Turkey/Ham Raffle. Food, drink and entertainment will be provided to include hamburgers, hotdogs, soup with all you can drink draft beer and soda. DJ Tom Donovan, Jr. of Flat Rats Adventures will be spinning your favorite tunes of today and yesteryear.

The Hose Team, VFW, and VFW Auxiliary host two Monte Carlos each year in the Spring and Fall.