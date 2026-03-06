NYSP: Fatal tractor trailer accident forces double highway lane closure

[By Matt Freeze]
NICHOLS — Both westbound lanes of state Route 17 were closed at exit 63 into the afternoon Friday after New York State Police said there was a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and SUV around 1:53 a.m.
A preliminary investigation at the scene determined that a 2020 Mitsubishi SUV was traveling west on state Route 17 when the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a guard rail.
Police said the vehicle became inoperable due to airbag deployment and was stopped partially in the right lane.
The operator of the Mitsubishi, Kaden T. Watson, 21, of Warren Center, had reportedly exited the vehicle just as a tractor-trailer struck the Mitsubishi.
The tractor-trailer continued west, off the roadway, down an embankment and into a tree, police said.
The operator of the tractor-trailer died at the scene; police identified him only as a 70-year-old male from Ontario.
Watson did not report any injuries and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.
Members of the Nichols Volunteer Fire Department, Tioga Center Fire & EMS and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) assisted with the road closure, which routed highway traffic down East River Road.
