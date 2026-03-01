What’s Happening for the week of March 1, 2026

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

FEBRUARY.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Sundays at 6:15 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. No dues or fees. Use the side street entrance. Anyone who struggles with food or weight is welcome. For more information, call (607) 351-9504 or visit foodaddicts.org.

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Community Baptist Church, 1708 Main St., Apalachin, holds Sunday Bible studies beginning at 10 a.m. followed by an inspirational worship service at 11 a.m. A weekly prayer gathering takes place on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Information is available on Facebook, by email at cbcapalachin@gmail.com, or by calling (607) 239-2827.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch is served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

George P. and Susan Platt Cady Library Board Meeting, every third Tuesday of the month, except for August and December, 7 p.m., Cady Library, 42 East River Rd., Nichols. Meetings are open to the public. For further information, call (607) 699-3835.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Drum Class: Saturdays from 1:30-3 p.m., Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

FEBRUARY 28

Murder Mystery Dinner is back, 4 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Join them for a 1970’s themed evening of murder, mystery, and mayhem. Dinner will be chicken Francese over pasta, vegetables, garlic rolls, salad, and dessert. Reservations are required. The cost is $30. Call (607) 308-1503 or visit newarkvalleycc.com to reserve your seat.

Blood Donation Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St., Vestal.

“Let’s Get Growing – Seed Sowing” workshop, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CCE Tioga Candor Farm Greenhouse. The topic is seeding long-season and cool-weather crops. There is a $10 donation; call (607) 659-5694 to register.

Jack Frost Drive-Thru Chicken BBQ, noon to 2 p.m. or until sold out, St. Patrick Church, 300 Main St., Owego. Purchase a 1/2 chicken, mac salad, baked beans, and dessert for $15. Takeout only. For tickets, call (607) 687-1068.

Free Lego, Magnatile, and Lincoln Log Build, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited.

MARCH 1

The Judson University choir will present a diverse selection of uplifting music, including congregational participation and student testimonials. Join them at Lakeview Chapel, located at 185 Day Hollow Rd. Owego, at 6 p.m. A freewill offering will be taken.

MARCH 2

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MARCH 3

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right in Newark Valley.

Creative Corner FREE Art Club for Teens, 5 to 6 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This month, they are making clay dragon eyes. For grades six through 12.

Threads Knitting/ Crocheting group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Come share your latest project and enjoy conversation as well as any needed help with crocheting, knitting, or sewing projects.

Susquehanna Valley Audubon Presentation: “Weather Events That Shaped Bradford County History,” by Rich Gulyas, 7:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Everyone is welcome. Please use the ramp door by the parking lot on Waverly Street to go to the dining room. The meeting starts with a covered-dish supper at 6 p.m. Those attending the meal should bring a dish to pass and their own table service. For information, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Mental Health (MH) Subcommittee, Alcohol and Substance Abuse (ASA), and Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWD) meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/5xmekxfj; Meeting ID: 835 9895 1163; Passcode: 600265.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections) 10:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 4 to APRIL 8

The Vestal Museum and the History and Archives Committee of Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways present “The Girl Scouts – 114 Years: Advancing Women’s History, Global Understanding, and World Peace” on display at 328 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal. Tours of the museum are welcome during regular museum hours on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

MARCH 4

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Lenten Worship Series, 6:15 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

Free Build Wednesday, 3 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs.

MARCH 5

Storytime, Thursdays 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Beginner line dancing and lessons with Red’s Line Dancing on the Hardwood Dance Floor, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. No experience is necessary, but a good time is guaranteed. The cost is a $5 suggested donation.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Master Gardeners Home Garden Series 2026-Winter Sowing, 6 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The first class will teach about native plants and planting seeds when it’s still cold outside. Participants will be able to plant their own to take home and watch grow. Classes are FREE, and you don’t need to attend all of the classes in the series.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 6

Berkshire Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Berkshire Fire Department, Route 38, Berkshire.

Storytime, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join them for stories, songs, and a craft. The group will read stories written by Dr. Seuss. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

Senior First Friday Program – Luck of the Irish with Harp Player, games, prizes, and lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to register.

MARCH 7

Soup and Salad Dinner, 3:30 p.m. until gone, Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill offering.

The Vestal Museum and the History and Archives Committee of Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways present “The Girl Scouts – 114 Years: Advancing Women’s History, Global Understanding, and World Peace” exhibit with displays, talks, and activities at 3 p.m., 328 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal.

MARCH 9

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A $5 donation is suggested for adults.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MARCH 9 and 10

AARP Smart Driver Course- Session 1 and 2, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Please call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

MARCH 10

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right in Newark Valley.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Third Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2026 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 11

Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon — Athens Wesleyan Church at noon. Please bring your own tableware, a dish to pass, and a beverage.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Lenten Worship Series, 6:15 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

MARCH 12

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Evening Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Agency Connections with TOI’s NY Connects and STIC, 1:30 p.m.,TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Explore a variety of local resources and services including nutrition and transportation programs, NY Connects Resource Guide, and volunteer opportunities. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

MARCH 13 and 14

Book sale, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Coburn Library, Main Street, Owego. Please bring your own bags or boxes. Freewill donation.

MARCH 13

Elder Law Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Registration is required, and appointments are limited. Interested individuals are encouraged to sign up early. To request an appointment, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

MARCH 14

Sewing Class – Jar Grips, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to register.

MARCH 16

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MARCH 17

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right in Newark Valley.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Neighborhood Depot Meeting Room, 146 Central Ave., Owego. RSVP to Tioga@cornell.edu or call (607) 659-5694.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Corned Beef with Cabbage and Carrots, Boiled Potatoes, Beverage, and Dessert. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over: $5, under 60: $7. Seats are limited. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

MARCH 18

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MARCH 19

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Beginner line dancing and lessons with Red’s Line Dancing on the Hardwood Dance Floor, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. No experience necessary, but a good time is guaranteed! The cost is a $5 suggested donation.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Second Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/2wjy8rhc; Meeting ID: 868 0338 9221; Passcode: 493476.

MARCH 20

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

MARCH 21

Trivia Night Fundraiser to benefit One Great Hour of Sharing, 5 to 7 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main Street, Endicott. Doors open at 4 p.m. Teams of any size are welcome. The cost is $10 per person. There will be a silent auction, prizes, and light refreshments available. Hosted by Engaged Entertainment and UPC. Reserve your spot by emailing office@upcendicott.org.

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza parking lot, W. Main Street, Owego. Call (607) 753-9184 ext. 2 to place orders until 4 p.m.

MARCH 22

Bingo and Brunch Fundraiser for Furry Buddy Rescue, 1 to 4 p.m., Kelly’s Sports Bar, 102 N. Page Ave., Endicott. Raffle baskets will also be available.

MARCH 23

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MARCH 24

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right in Newark Valley.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MARCH 25

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Lenten Worship Series, 6:15 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

MARCH 26

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

International Cuisine Day featuring Japan, 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy a delicious lunch featuring Yakisoba (stir fry), learn about Japanese traditions. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org for more information.

MARCH 27

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

LEGO Club, 4 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

A Matter of Trust with Greg Catarella, Esq., 9 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn about trusts, how they work, and whether a trust is right for you. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

MARCH 28

Spring Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

MARCH 29

Palm Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Union Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

MARCH 30

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MARCH 31

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right in Newark Valley.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 1

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 2

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 3

Good Friday, 7 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary at Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

APRIL 8

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 9

Sip and Paint with Nerissa, 6 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. All materials will be provided. Suggested donation: $30.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 13

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A $5 donation is suggested for adults.

APRIL 14

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

APRIL 15

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 16

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 20

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 22

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 23

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 29

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 30

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 6

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 7

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 7 and 8

North Orwell Hall Sportsman Antiques and Trap Show, 34142 Rt. 187, Pa. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276.

MAY 11

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting and Public Hearing, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 12

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

MAY 13

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 14

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 18

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 20

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 21

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 27

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 28

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.