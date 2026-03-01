Tractor Supply opening set for summer; water connection still uncertain

[By Matt Freeze]

After the delay in opening the new Tractor Supply store on State Route 434, the company is anticipating opening this summer, though there remain questions about how a water connection will be established.

Town Supervisor Gary Hellmers said the store was originally set to open by Thanksgiving, but as of mid-February, there’s no water and no solid plan on how to get it there.

Hellmers said they really want to reach a solution so they can get the store up and running, but there have been bureaucratic issues with Veolia Water New York and engineering concerns about bringing water up over the hill from behind the store.

IDA Chairman Jon Ward recently said during an IDA meeting that their involvement with an easement for water access appeared to have folded following some sort of issue with the proposed Veolia water connection.

Sophia Salis, director of communications and community relations for Veolia, said their concerns revolved around hydraulic issues that could negatively impact water infrastructure and customers’ experiences with water pressure.

“We sent a letter in early January to the Town of Owego Superintendent of Utilities letting them know that the plans submitted for the Tractor Supply service posed hydraulic issues to our system,” Salis said last Wednesday. “We let them know that the plan, as submitted, would not work in terms of protecting the integrity of the existing system.”

Veolia suggested an alternative to install a water service through the public right-of-way on Route 434 instead, she said.

“Essentially, we are working with them and will continue to answer any questions that they might have,” she said. “We have to make sure the connection is done in a way that protects all of our existing customers and our system integrity as a whole.”

Salis said Veolia’s engineers are available to help if the town so chooses; the project just requires an adjustment to the proposed connection line into the Veolia water system.

Salis also said there’s a lot of work on their end to review how a new connection will impact service, pressure, and reliability for their existing customers.

Hellmers said Tuesday night that the town is looking to help set up a connection for the company without involving Veolia.

“We’re in talks right now for doing our own thing,” Hellmers said. “Whether we do a well or go under the river to tap in and feed, we haven’t had a discussion. We’re just trying to get that water supply there so we can get it open. We’re ready to go — one way or another, we’ll get them water.”

Hellmers said the ultimate plan is to get an adequate water supply so that additional businesses can develop in the area.

“It’s been a slow grind, but we’ll get it one way or another. We’ve talked about that; if we need to sit down and do it ourselves, we will,” Hellmers said. “I want that place open myself; it’s a beautiful building, and there’s more we could develop. If there’s more to develop, the more tax dollars come in.”

(Matt Freeze is a senior writer for the Sayre Morning Times)