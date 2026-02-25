Tioga County Property Transactions

On Feb. 11, 2026, property located at 416 Loder St., Village of Waverly, from Jeffrey Tabor to Jose Marquez for $35,000.

On Feb. 11, 2026, property located at Cowell Road, Town of Spencer, from WDR Enterprises LLC to Holly Carling for $7,500.

On Feb. 12, 2026, property located at 3125 Waits Rd., Town of Owego, from The Farm at Owego to Joseph Sullivan for $54,900.

On Feb. 12, 2026, property located at 83 East Berkshire, Town of Berkshire, from George Hoffmier Jr. to Barbara and Wayne Gorsline for $20,000.

On Feb. 13, 2026, property located at 499 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Barry Skeist and Destiny Kinal Revocable Living Trust by Trustee to Hugo and Magdalena Cruz-Fores for $60,000.