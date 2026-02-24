Letter: Where are the fact-checkers? 

There is a glaring absence of fact-checking when it comes to Congressman Nicholas Langworthy commentaries. Is it that he just does not have anything worthwhile to say, or is it due to a lack of investigative reporting?

A quick online search using Bing and Google search engines produced a few articles. Some discussed bills, and a few discussed policy. There were reports of protests outside of his Corning office, his announcement for his 2026 campaign, and his comments that threats caused him to drop plans for a Jamestown office.

With rare exception, there is a lack of factual investigation of Langworthy’s comments. Although many media outlets do report on his lack of in-person town halls, few, if any, reporters comment on the content of his telephone town hall dissertations. These telephone “town halls” are proclamations of the world according to Langworthy. There is no factual evaluation of his statements, which are often inflammatory and divisive.

Media in District 23 must be prepared to fact-check all issues addressed by Langworthy and also those issues he avoids. Edward R. Murrow said it best when referring to journalism: “Historians…will find evidence of decadence, escapism, and insulation from the realities of the world in which we live.” District 23 media must report the truth.

Sincerely,

Marita Florini

Newark Valley, N.Y.