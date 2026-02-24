Gural donates to Guthrie for mammography unit

Jeff and Paula Gural and the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation recently donated funds toward the purchase of a new 3D mammography unit for the Guthrie Owego Route 38 clinic.

Guthrie called the contribution generous and said it would expand access to advanced, life-saving breast imaging close to home.

Additionally, Guthrie said the addition of 3D mammography would enhance early detection capabilities and improve patient outcomes by offering clearer, more accurate images.

They said the technology represents a meaningful step forward in ensuring that patients in the region have convenient access to the highest-quality breast health services.

A Guthrie representative said the company extends its deepest gratitude to Jeff and Paula Gural and the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation for their steadfast dedication to advancing care in the community.

Those who would like to support this project or learn more, please visit Guthrie.org/owego-clinic-3d-mammography-support.