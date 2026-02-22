A Pastor’s Thoughts: What Is Truth

[By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church]

Is truth a liquid, or is it something that is concrete and fixed? Does truth operate on a floating scale, where it’s a fact for one person and yet not a fact for another? Is it possible that 1 + 1 = 2 for one person and 1 + 1 = 3 for another?

Merriam-Webster defines truth as the body of real things, events, and facts: ACTUALITY. All the definitions of truth presuppose that truth is fixed and not fluid or changing.

Interestingly, while on trial, Jesus stated that “He came to bear witness to the truth” after which He was asked by Pilate, “What is truth?” Pilate responded by saying, “He is not guilty of any crime.”

The question remains in our world, “What is truth?” Is truth fluid, or is truth fixed? There is no such thing as your truth and my truth, for, as the definition suggests, truth is fixed. Truth is concrete. It is unchanging.

I have a friend who is one of the nicest people that I know. I’ve learned a great deal from him. He always tells me that it doesn’t cost a penny to be nice. I have tried hard to practice this. So with all kindness, compassion, and yet conviction, I share the following:

When Jesus prayed to His Father in His High Priestly Prayer he said these words in John 17:17 (ESV) 17 “Sanctify them in the truth; your word is truth.” In these profound words, we see a definitive statement teaching us that the “Word of God” is truth.

The Word of God, from Genesis to Revelation, is the truth. God has defined the issues that divide our country. The politicians, the Supreme Court, pastors, and others may rule differently. Yet the reality is that, in the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. He has already ruled on every single issue.

As I pray for Owego, I pray that all will find the absolute truth written in the Bible, God’s Word.