Candor Historical Society talk set for February 25

On Feb. 25, the Candor Historical Society will present a program that will focus on the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Camp that operated in Straits Corners during the 1930s.

This camp was distinctive for two main reasons. First, it was established specifically to serve Black veterans, making it unique among the CCC camps in the area. Second, it was one of the earliest camps in New York State to work solely on private lands.

The men at this camp contributed to the community by engaging in soil conservation, assisting local farmers with field drainage projects, planting young trees, and performing other vital land improvement tasks. The program will take place at the Candor Town Hall at 7 p.m.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information about this talk and other interesting events offered by the Candor Historical Society, you can check their website at www.candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com, or email candorhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.