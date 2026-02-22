Katchuk Wins Boston Winter Open Diving Title

Owego standout diver Kaelyn Katchuk, a freshman at Boston University, captured first place at the Boston Winter Open in the 1-meter diving event on Friday, Feb. 6. The annual swimming and diving event was held at Boston University’s FitRec Competition Pool.

Twelve divers from Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Tufts, and Boston University took part. Kaelyn’s winning score of 273.95 also qualified her for the NCAA Division 1 Zone A Championships this March at the Naval Academy in Annapolis Md.

Previously, she had also qualified for the NCAA event on the 3-meter on Jan. 17 in a dual meet against MIT.

“I only entered the 1-meter for the Winter Open to focus on qualifying for the NCAA Zone meet in that event,” said Katchuk, adding, “I missed it last week at the Bryant University meet by 1.15 points, so I was determined. The scoring standard in our conference is very strict, so I needed to be sharp.”

Outside the pool, Katchuk began her college career with a solid start, achieving a perfect grade point average in her first semester. Next up is the Patriot League Conference Championships at Navy, Feb. 18-21.

The official results from the competition can be found at https://goterriers.com/sports/womens-swimming-and-diving.