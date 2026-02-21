Russ the BIG Guy Enters 4th Year of Teaching Free ‘Fun Shops’ and Celebrates Continued Success in Former Cinema Saver Building

What started as a local passion project of Russell Swanger, AKA Russ The BIG Guy, at the Vestal Library has officially evolved into a community staple. Russ is proud to announce the start of the fourth year of providing free improv “FUNshops” to the public.

Led by “Russ the Big Guy,” these workshops began three years ago in Vestal.

The program’s rapid growth and popularity quickly led the group to outgrow its original space, according to Russ, eventually finding a permanent home in the iconic former Cinema Saver/Burt’s Department Store building, located at 9 Madison Ave. In Endicott, New York.

Russ The BIG Guy is doubling down on his commitment to the community. “When we started in Vestal, I just wanted to share the joy of improv,” said Russ. “I never imagined we’d outgrow our space and end up in a landmark like the former Cinema Saver building. Starting a fourth year of free Fun Shops is my way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community that helped us grow.”

Russ invites everyone, from total beginners to seasoned performers, to join him every Wednesday for Free Improv FUNShops from 6:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no registration; just arrive when you can and participate as you like.

“These sessions focus on confidence, quick thinking, and, most importantly, fun,” said Russ.

For more information or to see a full schedule of additional events, visit http://www.puzzledplayersimprov.com.