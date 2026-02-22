DSS announces Employee of the Quarter

Tioga County’s Department of Social Services recently announced that Lori Heveland was awarded Employee of the Quarter for the 4Q of 2025. The department stated, with the announcement, that the award was given in recognition of Heveland’s outstanding work and contributions to the Tioga County Department of Social Services.

Lori started working at Tioga County DSS in February of 2023 in the Accounting Department and seamlessly transitioned to the TA/Employment Unit as the Office Specialist II in September of 2024.

“Lori used her past work experience and organizational skills to quickly adapt to her new duties,” the department wrote, adding, “The TA/Employment Unit is incredibly lucky that she joined their department.”

Lori is the face that everyone sees first, and according to the department, she demonstrates the ability to remain calm regardless of the situation at hand.

She consistently works with clients who are experiencing crises and uncertainty about their needs. With a calm and reassuring presence, she helps guide them by asking thoughtful, targeted questions to determine the appropriate next steps, they explained.

The announcement continued to highlight Lori’s consistent demonstration of kindness and that her positive demeanor does not go unnoticed.

“She is highly dependable and maintains professionalism and respect in all interactions, regardless of the situation or individual,” the department wrote, adding, “She takes great pride in her work, willingly accepts additional responsibilities, and consistently excels while doing so.”

The department concluded the announcement, writing, “Lori is a very dedicated worker for Tioga County and the people she serves,” and added, “She is well-deserving of this award.”

Congratulations, Lori!