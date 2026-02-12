Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 26, 2026 through Feb. 1, 2026 there were 148 calls for service, one traffic ticket was issued, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents. There was one mental health hold reported.

A juvenile, 14, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a theft on Temple Street. The juvenile was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Tioga County Probation.

A juvenile, 13, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a theft on Temple Street. The juvenile was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Tioga County Probation.

David M. Parmelee, 39, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Assault in the Second Degree (D Felony) following an investigation of Assault on Main Street. Parmelee was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his Own Recognizance pending further court proceedings.

Jordan J. Brown, 24, Binghamton, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Binghamton Police Department. Brown was turned over to the custody of the Binghamton Police for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Andrew B. Carter, 24, Binghamton, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Owego Police Department for failure to appear in court for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor). Additionally, Carter was arrested for Bail Jumping in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor); he was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his Own Recognizance pending further court proceedings.

Scott T. Winston, 33, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (D Felony), and Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following a Domestic Violence Incident on Woodlawn Avenue. Winston was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his Own Recognizance pending further court proceedings.