The Old Coot knows your age

[By Merlin Lessler]

I bumped into this guy (not literally) in the locker room at the YMCA a few weeks ago. He came out of the gym; I came out of the pool. We were in sort of an undeclared race to get dressed. He was pretty nimble, impressively so. I asked him how old he was. (It’s considered OK for old guys to ask other old guys how old they are.) “Eighty-eight,” he responded. I told him I was 83 and a half. He said, “You look pretty good for your age.” I said, “You look pretty good for your age.” It’s a rule; us old guys say this to each other. It makes us feel good.

A week later, I ran into him sitting on a bench, leaning down and putting on his socks. Not an easy task. I said, “Hi eighty seven.” He said, “I’m eighty eight.” I said, “Now I remember.” I knew it would be much easier to remember a number than a name. I came close. When I meet an old guy like this, it’s what I do. Trouble is they have a birthday, and I have to expunge the old “name” in my head. But, we don’t care if we get or give the wrong age or name. It’s no big deal. We know each other’s brain compartment that holds names is slow on the uptake. There is a young guy (in his thirties) in the locker room eating an apple every day. I never asked him his name; I just started calling him Apple-Boy. He chuckles every time I do that.

Us old guys aren’t the only ones who use age to identify people. You can’t get to see a doctor without reciting your birth: day, month and year. Even the YMCA uses that to identify you. I went to the desk to add three months to my membership. When I started to say my name; the clerk stopped me and said, “We don’t have members listed by name; we have them listed by their birth date.” I kind of wondered if they ever had two members born on the same day? If they do, and it’s the same date as me, I won’t say anything; I’ll let him pay for my membership.

Complaints? Send to mlessler7@gmail.com.