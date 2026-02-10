Children’s Dental Health Month celebrated with ‘Toothbrush Fun’

Contributed by the Tioga County Health Department —

Recognized each February, National Children’s Dental Health Month promotes the benefits of good oral hygiene to children and their caregivers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cavities are the most common chronic disease in childhood. By age eight, over half of children in the United States have had a cavity in their baby teeth. Cavities can cause pain and infections which can lead to problems with eating, speaking, and learning.

Children with poor oral health tend to miss more school and receive lower grades than their peers. The good news is, cavities are preventable! Teaching children from an early age to brush their teeth at least two times a day, floss daily, eat a healthy diet, and visit the dentist regularly can help prevent poor oral health.

To promote National Children’s Dental Health Month, Tioga County Public Health, in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Family Resource Center, will hold three Toothbrush Fun presentations. Toothbrush Fun presentations include story time, an interactive activity, and practice brushing teeth on Danny the Dragon.

Toothbrush Fun Locations and Times: Candor Library (2 Bank St., Candor) on Feb. 10 at 10:30 a.m.; Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center (57 E. Tioga St., Spencer) on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.; and at the Cady Library (42 East River Rd., Nichols) on Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m.

Participants will receive a new toothbrush and toothbrushing chart. For more information, please call (607) 687-8600.