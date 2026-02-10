What’s Happening at The Academy: Hawkeye Graphics at OFA

Contributed by Luke Kaczynski and Chris Evans —

Heading up Hawkeye Graphics at Owego Free Academy is Mr. Sean Carney. Always extremely busy in the shop, Carney writes, “Hawkeye Graphics is Owego-Apalachin CSD’s student-run design and production shop, where students learn graphic design, apparel decorating, and small-business operations by completing real projects for our district and community.

Students collaborate as a team to take orders from start to finish, meeting with clients, building estimates and invoices, creating artwork, producing items, and delivering finished products. Using industry-standard equipment, students produce everything from spirit wear and team apparel to club merchandise, signage, awards, and event items.

The program gives students authentic, hands-on experience while providing the district with high-quality products and fast turnaround, and it builds leadership skills, accountability, communication, and pride in craftsmanship.

Beyond the products, Hawkeye Graphics directly supports students through paid student-worker opportunities and scholarship funding. Students gain employability skills, time management, customer service, quality control, and production planning, while working in a real shop environment with professional expectations.

Profits from Hawkeye Graphics are reinvested into student scholarships and program growth, creating a sustainable model that benefits both learners and the wider school community. This program continues to give students a meaningful pathway to careers in design, marketing, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship.