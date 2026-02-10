A Sweetheart of a Deal at homePLUS at Oakdale Commons

By JoAnn R. Walter —

homePLUS, the Southern Tier’s mattress and furniture experts, recently moved into a gorgeous new space at the Oakdale Commons, located at 601-635 Harry L. Dr. in Johnson City, N.Y.

The Oakdale Commons, and for decades known as the Oakdale Mall, has evolved to house well-known restaurants and diverse retailers, along with medical care and other services.

homePLUS is the largest privately owned space at the Oakdale Commons and opened at the end of January. Their expansive 33,000 square foot showroom is located between B.J.’s Wholesale Club and Dave and Buster’s, and fills a section that once housed nine previous retail spaces.

President Jay Fanara explained that the original homePLUS location at 555 Conklin Ave. in Binghamton, N.Y. will remain open with mattress and furniture selections and will eventually transition into a discount and clearance center, as well as a warehouse.

homePLUS offers an impressive selection of furniture for living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms, as well as for a home office. In addition, customers can browse for electric fireplaces, television stands and entertainment centers, and accent pieces like lamps, pillows, and wall art, to name a few. HomePLUS also sells massage chairs and power lift recliners, and seasonal furniture for the outdoors.

Customers are invited to wander and browse furniture by Ashley, Jackson, Catnapper, Coaster, Liberty, and Ultra Comfort, and to find their favorite vibe in comfort, coziness, and style.

In the near future, Fanara noted, homePLUS will be adding children’s furniture and cribs, other associated accessories, and a product line that he feels is needed in the Southern Tier.

homePLUS is the largest seller of Tempur-Pedic and Sealy mattresses in New York State and also sells Stearns and Foster, Ashley, and Nectar. They also produce their own private label mattress. Working with a reputable long-term company out of Connecticut, the mattresses are literally made in America, down to the cotton produced.

Fanara takes pride in the fact that “mattresses sold at homePLUS are one hundred percent made in the U.S., and nothing is sourced from overseas.”

And, from mattresses with cooling technology, pressure point relief technology, or hybrid, firm, or soft, and nearly every choice in between, homePLUS has dozens of mattresses to select from.

For those who are looking to shop for more mattress choices, or are shopping on the Vestal Parkway, a USA Mattress: homePLUS Sleep Center showroom is located at 2508 Vestal Parkway East in Vestal, N.Y. The showroom, described as a complete destination for better sleep with everything needed for support and comfort, invites customers to explore American-made mattresses with advanced adjustable bases, stylish frames and accessories, and more.

For information, you can call them at (607) 304-2968, or visit their website, https://myusamattress.com.

Fanara, a Southern Tier native, owned and operated the Bargain Place in Vestal, N.Y. for several years. Fanara then took a leap to open homePLUS on Conklin Ave. in 2012 and was pleased with its continued growth, where 12 new jobs were recently added.

When searching for a new location for homePLUS, the options of retail space in the Binghamton Plaza, along with the former JoAnn’s in Vestal, as well as a few others, were tossed around. After touring the Oakdale Commons, Fanara felt it was the best move for his business. Locals, he said, are familiar with Oakdale, and for all customers, including those traveling in, it is an appealing destination.

Exceptional customer service is a hallmark at homePLUS, and an aspect, Fanara said, that they strive to achieve with every customer’s specific needs.

homePLUS is focused on offering top-name brands at guaranteed lowest prices and will, Fanara noted, “meet or beat competitor prices.”

A Heroes Discount is offered at homePLUS. Customers who are veterans, active duty military, police, firefighters, EMS, nurses, social workers, and educators are considered to receive a ten percent discount on eligible merchandise.

A President’s Day sale is being held through Feb. 24, and Fanara shared that homePLUS offers 13 different financing programs, too, and more options than are found elsewhere. Delivery is free within a 70-mile radius, and they are one of the only local sellers who will coordinate taking old products away.

Hours at the Oakdale Commons are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call them at (607) 217-7521, find them on Facebook, or visit their website, https://ushomeplus.com.