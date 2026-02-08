Murder One trial underway in Tioga County

By Wendy Post —

The third trial for the Murder One charges in the Thomas Rath case began in Tioga County in January, and is expected to be lengthy. On trial is 34-year-old Jonathan Glennon, who is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the case involving the kidnapping, torture, and murder of 34-year-old Thomas Rath.

On May 20, 2023, Thomas Rath was beaten, restrained, and taken out of a homeless encampment in Ithaca known as “The Jungle.” He was then put into an SUV, a Volvo, and taken to 70 Benjamin Hill Rd. in Newfield, N.Y., where he was placed on a tarp in the garage and tortured for hours. He was also violated with a dowel and cut with a knife.

People entered the home on Benjamin Hill Road, they entered the garage, took videos, sent pictures, but nobody helped a severely injured Thomas Rath, who was being tortured. After being kidnapped, beaten, and tortured, Rath was eventually led to his death on Ekroos Road in Candor, N.Y.

Glennon is one of three charged with first degree murder in this case, two others were already tried and convicted in Tioga County, New York, on similar charges as Glennon.

Angelo Baez, who was found guilty in December 2024 of first- and second-degree murder charges and first-degree kidnapping charges, was sentenced in March 2025 to an indeterminate sentence of 25 years to life for the Murder One charge, 25 years to life for Murder Two, and 25 to life for Kidnapping One. Each sentence will be run concurrently, leaving Baez behind bars for at least 25 years for the role he played in the disappearance, torture, and murder of Thomas Rath.

In February, Joseph Howell, the first tried and convicted of similar charges and often referred to as the “ringleader,” was sentenced to 25 to life for the murder charge, 25 to life for the kidnapping charge, and six years for the intimidation of a witness charge; all of this equating to 31 years behind bars. Now, once all of the witnesses are presented and arguments heard, Glennon will learn his fate for the alleged role he played in the killing of Thomas Rath.

Represented by Luke Fenchel out of Ithaca, arguments are yet to be heard from defense witnesses, and as prosecution witnesses continue in the courtroom.

Early in the week, the prosecution called several blood and DNA experts to the stand, making connections between the remains found on Ekroos Road, and Rath’s identity. In fact, one expert had to work from a jawbone and molars found at the scene, as Rath’s body was badly decomposed. These items were ground up for expert DNA testing, according to the forensic witness from the New York State Police Department.

Other items entered for DNA testing included a shotgun, four spent shotgun shells, various items of clothing to include a t-shirt, long sleeved shirt, and pair of jeans, sneakers, black and green rope, swabs of the vehicle driven to Ekroos Road, two black socks, a hair discovered on one of the socks, and the jaw and molars.

The prosecution continued presenting its witnesses on Wednesday, and once the prosecution rests its case, the defense attorney will begin calling witnesses.

Tioga County District Attorney Kirk Martin and Assistant District Attorney Lillian Reardon are prosecuting the case.

Things continue Monday at the Tioga County Courthouse in Owego.