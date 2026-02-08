A Pastor’s Thoughts: Who is a Child of God?

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church —

Last week I returned from India where I had the privilege to bring food to a Leper Colony where 50 Lepers reside. In addition I was able to dedicate a new floor in an orphanage that my church helped build. I was also able to speak at a pastor’s conference and attend and speak at several churches some 8,000 miles from home.

There’s an Indian saying, “Don’t say anything about a person until you’ve walked a mile in their moccasins.” What an incredible journey and opportunity to “walk in their moccasins” and be a blessing to so many and yet the point was not food, blankets, shelter, medicine, nor relief and while all of these are necessary my focus was on making sure that the people that I interacted with were “Children of God.”

This bids the question, “Who is a child of God?” While there are several divergent opinions on this question I will follow the words of the guy that rose from the dead, the Lord Jesus Christ. According to the Apostle John He said these words: John 1:12 (NLT) 12 But to all who believed him (Jesus) and accepted him, he gave the right to become children of God.

Accordingly we are told that not everyone is a child of God, only those who have entered into relationship with God through Jesus Christ. The right according to this verse to become a “child of God” is based exclusively on Jesus and no one else. My heart’s desire as a Christian and a pastor is to help as many people as I can to become children of God so they know for sure that when they die that they go to heaven.

Becoming a “child of God” requires one to do three things.

First, one must confess their sin: Romans 3:23 (NLT) 23 For everyone has sinned; we all fall short of God’s glorious standard.

Second, one must believe that Jesus died on the cross for their sin: Romans 5:8 (NLT) 8 But God showed his great love for us by sending Christ to die for us while we were still sinners.

Finally one must confess Jesus as Lord: Romans 10:9–10 (NLT) 9 If you openly declare that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 For it is by believing in your heart that you are made right with God, and it is by openly declaring your faith that you are saved.

As I write this article I’m praying that God would help by His Holy Spirit everyone that reads to become a “child of God” by accepting Jesus as one’s Lord. I’m thankful to have lived in Owego for 28 plus years. We all live in a great corner of the world. May God richly bless you!