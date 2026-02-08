Berkshire Fire District receives some new apparatus

By Wendy Post —

On Jan. 27, the Berkshire Fire District received eight new MSA SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus), along with training, from Peter Clarcq of Firematic Supply Company, Inc. The SCBAs are state of the-art air pak systems.

According to Jim Simmons, chairman of the Berkshire Fire District, “Firematic and Peter worked extremely hard to get us the best price on the SCBA,” and he added, “The cost was over $71,000 and was paid for by District reserve funds and donations.”

Simmons explained that the SCBA they had was over 20 years old and was showing extreme wear.

“Our firefighters were not allowed to use them in training with other departments,” said Simmons.

They still need five to six more SCBA to provide for all of the district’s needs and will continue to explore funding options.

Simmons emphasized that the purchase of these SCBA did not result in any increase in the fire taxes.