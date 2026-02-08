Andy Fagan Announces Candidacy for NYS Assembly District 124

Andrew (Andy) G. Fagan recently announced his candidacy for the NYS Assembly District 124 seat. He will be running against the incumbent, Assemblyman Christopher Friend.

The district includes Tioga County, four towns in Broome County (Barker, Nanticoke, Lisle, and Maine) and much of Chemung County, including the City of Elmira and seven towns (Ashland, Baldwin, Big Flats, Chemung, Elmira, Horseheads, and Southport). Fagan is running as a Democrat.

Fagan believes that the district needs a better advocate in Albany. He stated in his announcement that he would be a strong voice for the people of the district, especially the most vulnerable, local farms, and small businesses.

“He wants to improve communication and access to information and resources, as well as support affordable healthcare, childcare, and housing, foster community, the arts, and economic stability,” his campaign wrote in a press release, adding, “He will defend the dignity and human rights of all.”

Having grown up on a family dairy farm, Fagan feels he is uniquely qualified to serve this rural district. He attended Cornell University’s College of Ag and Life Sciences, where he earned a BS degree in Animal Science with distinction and then a Master of Arts in Teaching from Cornell’s Sage Graduate School.

Fagan worked for 31-years for the Cornell Cooperative Extension system, including as the Coordinator of NY Ag in the Classroom and the Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Tioga County (21 years) as well as CCE Chemung County (14 years).

According to Fagan’s experience, his campaign explained that as CCE ED, Andy gained valuable experience and knowledge, built lasting local, regional, and state relationships, and effectively managed a wide array of programs, including agriculture, 4-H youth development, nutrition, family development, workforce development, natural resources, and community development.

In 2023, Fagan served as the Interim Executive Administrator of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, where he currently serves on its advisory council.

Some of Andy’s other leadership and volunteer activities included facilitating the Chemung County Poverty Reduction Coalition and implementing the Move Forward program, which focused on working with and supporting low-income people and minorities. Fagan organized Waverly’s first Valley Pride Picnic. He also serves as president of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin, performs at local nursing homes, and writes songs about life, love, and justice.

Andy Fagan lives in Barton with his husband and has three children and two grandchildren. You can find his campaign page at “Andy for NYS Assembly.”

For more information, contact Andy directly at (570) 423-3694 or email andygfagan@gmail.com.