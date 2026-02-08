Miriam Osorio launches campaign for New York’s 124th Assembly District

In early January, Miriam Osorio announced her candidacy for New York’s 124th Assembly District. In the announcement, her campaign wrote that she is “running as a Democrat committed to rebuilding and revitalizing communities across the Southern Tier.” Osorio will be vying for a seat currently held by the incumbent Christopher Friend.

In the announcement, a campaign representative wrote, “Her platform centers on pragmatic solutions, economic opportunity, access to mental health care, and strengthening support systems for families, veterans, and working people.

Osorio, a graduate of the Community College of Allegheny County and the University of Pittsburgh, has built her career on service. She is an alumna of Public Allies, an AmeriCorps program nationally recognized by President Bill Clinton in 1993 and supported in its early years under President George H.W. Bush.

Regarding experience, the announcement outlined, “Her background reflects a deep commitment to community-led problem-solving and collaborative leadership.”

Outside of her professional work, Osorio is an active volunteer – serving on the Head Start Policy Council, conducting homeless outreach in Elmira alongside her church community, and preparing to join the Board of Suicide Prevention and Crisis Services.

Her passion for the outdoors and frequent hikes to regional landmarks such as Tunkhannock Falls, Buttermilk Falls, and Watkins Glen drives her advocacy for environmental preservation and responsible development, the campaign wrote in the announcement.

For more information about Miriam Osorio’s campaign, call (607) 608-4005, email miriamforny124thassembly@gmail.com, or you can find Mariam for New York 124th Assembly in 2026 on Facebook.