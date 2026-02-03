Helping Neighbors Weather the Storm

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Terri Petryszyn, a Lead Volunteer at the Little Bargain Barn in Apalachin, N.Y., went above and beyond in helping community members just before the snowstorm that hit the area last weekend.

A couple of days before the snow was predicted to start, Terri said that it was a last-minute idea to reach out to the community with an offer to help.

She stated in a post on the Little Bargain Barn Facebook group page, in part, “If anyone is not able to get out today to pick up groceries or meds, please text me.”

The offer, she said, was a gesture to help those shut in, particularly seniors,the disabled, and the homeless, and she extended the offer to ten people. She asked for no money to pay for the items.

A total of eight people were helped. Terri explained that two prescriptions were picked up at a local pharmacy, and over-the-counter medications and cough syrup were delivered to an individual who wasn’t able to get out. Food for animals was part of the delivery stops, too.

Quarts of homemade soup were divided up and received via a generous donation from the Blue Dolphin restaurant in Apalachin. To accompany the soup, individuals received bread and cold cuts for sandwich-making. Customers dropped off canned goods at the store, and water was purchased and all delivered as well.

Owego Pennysaver reader Tom Taber left a message at the newspaper’s office and suggested that Terri deserved a special acknowledgment for her efforts. Several others who follow the Little Bargain Barn’s Facebook group page echoed Tom’s sentiments about Terri’s kindness to those in need.

Terri was unable to visit homeless individuals she knew of prior to the storm hitting. The Little Bargain Barn often helps the homeless, she said, and whether it is giving them socks, coats, blankets, or other necessities, whatever can fit into a suitcase-to-go.

Terri describes the store, located at 6516 State Rte. 434, and within Sweeney’s Plaza, as “A thrift store with a mission of helping the community.”

The thrift store has filled a need for area residents. All volunteer-based, the store offers gently used clothing and necessary household items at discounted prices. Free items are available at various times, and all that is asked is a donation. Money received, Terri noted, is used to pay rent and other bills, and any extra money is used to give back to people in need.

For Terri, the mission of helping others has always been a part of who she is, and a mission she holds close to her heart. She previously worked at Project Concern in Chenango Bridge, N.Y., a clothing bank and food pantry.

Store hours vary, so it is suggested you check their Facebook group page. You can also text (607) 759-4586 for information.

