A thrift store with a heart! 

The Lil Bargain Barn, located at 6516 State Rte. 434 in Apalachin, N.Y., and within the Sweeney’s Plaza, is a thrift store with a mission of helping their community.

The size of the store may be small, but tucked inside are incredible finds. Noteworthy are the big hearts, compassion, and commitment of its volunteers, and that has helped countless people.

Terri Petryszyn, the Lead Volunteer at Lil Bargain Barn, shared, “We are volunteer-based, and offer gently used clothing and needful household items.”

Petryszyn and Jenelle Zaic, Terri’s daughter, first took notice of a need in Apalachin for reasonably priced clothing. Many local residents, Terri said, shopped for clothing at the former Family Dollar, which was located next door to Sweeney’s for many years. After it closed, options for clothing in Apalachin were limited.

Terri remarked, “There is a big need in Apalachin,” and the thrift store has been going strong since it first opened its doors in October of 2021. A laundromat was previously housed in the space.

The need continues to grow, and today Lil Bargain Barn offers not only clothing items, but linens, bedding, various household items, vintage items, children’s books, toys and board games, jewelry, accessories, holiday-themed items, and more.

Clothing items feature women’s sizes, plus-size women’s, men’s, teens, and children’s. Scrubs are a popular item, and Terri commented that shoppers can pick up a pant and top set for as little as $5. Shoppers will also find name-brand athletic wear and leggings, undergarments, socks, shoes and sneakers, jeans, shorts, and more.

Terri added, “You can find a pair of men’s jeans and a shirt for as little as $6.”

Another example, Terri noted, “Young people came in recently and purchased a prom dress, shoes, purse and jewelry, and all for about $25.”

Terri brings to Apalachin a background in helping others in need. Following the death of her husband at an early age she started working at Project Concern in Chenango Bridge, N.Y., which is a clothing bank and food pantry, and worked there for several years before embarking on the Apalachin thrift store.

At Lil Bargain Barn, all items are donated. Volunteers even wash and mend clothing items, and another regular volunteer noted, “A lot of love and effort goes into this place.”

Each week shoppers can take advantage of extra savings on the already reasonable prices. A 25% discount is given to men on Monday, ladies on Wednesday, and seniors on Saturday. And then, every day, veterans receive 25% when they show ID.

“The veterans are near-and-dear to my heart, as well as the seniors,” Terri said, and further added that she sees an extra need for them in the area.

Lil Bargain Barn gladly accepts “Loose Change,” too, and where, as one example, it is used to buy pet food for seniors who need help feeding their pets.

In addition, when Lil Bargain Barn accumulates enough extra funds it is often donated back to local organizations, such as those assisting individuals dealing with domestic violence, or those reentering the community after incarceration, as well as donating to the training of emotional support dogs, among other causes.

Lil Bargain Barn has also participated in an annual Christmas toy and coat giveaway at the store, along with a turkey giveaway during the holiday season.

For individuals wishing to donate items, it is best to stop by when Lil Bargain Barn is open. Hours vary, so it is suggested you check their Facebook page. You can also text (607) 759-4586 for more information or email to lilbargainbarn@gmail.com.